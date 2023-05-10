Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
VS
66 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Google Pixel 7a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a (with Google Tensor G2) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Comes with 2367 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.4% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Weighs 49.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone SE (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 7a
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 429 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone SE (2022)
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 7a +25%
81.8%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2850 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 7a +8%
768394
iPhone SE (2022)
712203
CPU - 189244
GPU - 269834
Memory - 129820
UX - 127582
Total score 768394 712203
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46.2 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 47 FPS
Graphics score - 7971
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 4385 mAh 2018 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 7a
n/a
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 March 2022
Release date May 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7
2. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
3. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6
4. Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5. Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23
6. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Google Pixel 6
7. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Google Pixel 7
8. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 7
9. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
10. Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 8
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский