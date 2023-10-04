Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 8 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1206 mAh larger battery capacity: 4485 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+3)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1343K versus 1104K)
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2240 and 1504 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.17 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 427 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio - 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A15 GPU
GPU shading units - 640
GPU clock - 1338 MHz
FLOPS - ~1712.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8
1504
iPhone 14 +49%
2240
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8
3963
iPhone 14 +37%
5427
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8
1104362
iPhone 14 +22%
1343253
CPU 300992 318930
GPU 383422 432848
Memory 190193 205372
UX 225199 379808
Total score 1104362 1343253
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
9385
Max surface temperature - 42.4 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9385
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh 3279 mAh
Max charge power 24 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:15 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
37:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 21 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
146
Generic camera score
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 -
Type of SIM card Nano eSIM
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 8
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 September 2022
Release date October 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

