Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • Comes with 1211 mAh larger battery capacity: 4485 vs 3274 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+3)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1507K versus 1104K)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2948 and 1504 points

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8
vs
iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.17 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 427 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio - 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 146.6 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Apple A17 Pro
Max clock 3000 MHz 3780 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz:
- 2 cores at 3.78 GHz:
Lithography process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A17 GPU
GPU shading units - 768
GPU clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS - ~2147.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8
1504
iPhone 15 Pro +96%
2948
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8
3963
iPhone 15 Pro +89%
7492
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8
1104362
iPhone 15 Pro +36%
1507093
CPU 300992 386781
GPU 383422 497630
Memory 190193 280523
UX 225199 339649
Total score 1104362 1507093
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 iOS 17
ROM Stock Android -

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh 3274 mAh
Max charge power 24 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX633 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 21 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 -
Type of SIM card Nano eSIM
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2023 September 2023
Release date October 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is definitely a better buy.

