Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a

78 out of 100
Google Pixel 8
74 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1104K versus 748K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+1)

Review

Evaluation of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pixel 8
81*
Pixel 7a
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Pixel 8
78*
Pixel 7a
74
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 8
Pixel 7a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.17 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 427 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio - 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
1080 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G710 MP7
GPU shading units - 672
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pixel 8 +5%
1504
Pixel 7a
1435
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 8 +13%
3963
Pixel 7a
3515
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Pixel 8 +48%
1104362
Pixel 7a
748569
CPU 300992 232766
GPU 383422 187707
Memory 190193 160960
UX 225199 162802
Total score 1104362 748569
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
6343
Max surface temperature - 50.8 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6343
PCMark 3.0
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
10768
Web score - 7662
Video editing - 6390
Photo editing - 19572
Data manipulation - 10210
Writing score - 15268
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 14 Android 13
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 24 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:05 hr
Watching video - 15:28 hr
Gaming - 05:16 hr
Standby - 73 hr
General battery life
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
138
Video quality
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
133
Generic camera score
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 8
n/a
Pixel 7a
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2023 May 2023
Release date October 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 8. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
