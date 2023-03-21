Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Oppo Find X6 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X6 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.82 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 510 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 1799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro +3% 90% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM ColorOS 13.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 100 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:35 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 06:03 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Find X6 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 21 mm 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X6 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Find X6 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Find X6 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X6 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.