Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2034, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 136 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 147K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- The phone is 11-years and 4-months newer
- 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 348 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|80.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +60%
557
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +50%
1941
1296
|CPU
|-
|40093
|GPU
|-
|24567
|Memory
|-
|38370
|UX
|-
|45318
|Total score
|373094
|147139
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|26.7 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:44 hr
|2:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2034
|February 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.
