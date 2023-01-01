Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
VS
Samsung Galaxy A14
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 147K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The phone is 11-years and 4-months newer
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 348 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G +3%
82.4%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +60%
557
Galaxy A14
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +50%
1941
Galaxy A14
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G +154%
373094
Galaxy A14
147139
CPU - 40093
GPU - 24567
Memory - 38370
UX - 45318
Total score 373094 147139
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 26.7 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:44 hr 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2034 February 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
