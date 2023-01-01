Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2034, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 136 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 147K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 396 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A24 4G +3% 82.4% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G80 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A24 4G +60% 557 Galaxy A14 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A24 4G +50% 1941 Galaxy A14 1296 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A24 4G +154% 373094 Galaxy A14 147139 CPU - 40093 GPU - 24567 Memory - 38370 UX - 45318 Total score 373094 147139 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 26.7 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:44 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2034 February 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.