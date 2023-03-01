Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Google Pixel 6a VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A54 5G n/a Pixel 6a 874 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A54 5G 81.4% Pixel 6a +2% 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size - 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:03 hr Watching video - 16:44 hr Gaming - 06:15 hr Standby - 91 hr General battery life Galaxy A54 5G n/a Pixel 6a 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A54 5G n/a Pixel 6a 133 Video quality Galaxy A54 5G n/a Pixel 6a 126 Generic camera score Galaxy A54 5G n/a Pixel 6a 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A54 5G n/a Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the display, software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.