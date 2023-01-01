Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A17 Pro and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.3:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|500 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|830 nits
|2000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.2%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Apple A17 Pro
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|3700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|-
|GPU shading units
|1920
|-
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3110.4 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3661
|CPU
|223163
|-
|GPU
|391575
|-
|Memory
|175188
|-
|UX
|154579
|-
|Total score
|953236
|-
|Max surface temperature
|39.7 °C
|-
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|6872
|-
|Web score
|10993
|-
|Video editing
|7130
|-
|Photo editing
|28461
|-
|Data manipulation
|10621
|-
|Writing score
|15751
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 17
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|26.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4852 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:43 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|109 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.82"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
114
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.05 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1