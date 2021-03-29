Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (913 against 643 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 577K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 70 grams less
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1637 and 1139 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11 Ultra +42%
913 nits
iPhone 12
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +6%
91.4%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
1139
iPhone 12 +44%
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
3521
iPhone 12 +17%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11 Ultra +24%
715323
iPhone 12
577935

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 36 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra +12%
148
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
117
iPhone 12
112
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +17%
143
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
81.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1150 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

