We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A13 Bionic (with Apple A13 Bionic GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 316K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +43%
1346
A11 Bionic
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic +52%
3571
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic +51%
477091
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A13 Bionic and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 6 6
Frequency 2660 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 48 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 8.5 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
Cores 4 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.1 2.1
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes, Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 2688 x 1242 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution - 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 220 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and A13 Bionic or ask any questions
