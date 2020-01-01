A13 Bionic vs A11 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A13 Bionic (with Apple A13 Bionic GPU graphics) and A11 Bionic (Apple GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 2 years later
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 316K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A13 Bionic +43%
1346
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A13 Bionic +52%
3571
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A13 Bionic +51%
477091
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|2660 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|48 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|Cores
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2688 x 1242
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|-
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
