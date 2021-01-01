Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 494K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|126387
|GPU
|-
|200202
|Memory
|-
|84772
|UX
|-
|72999
|Total score
|623034
|494758
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
2790
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|-
|0.512 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
Cast your vote
19 (95%)
1 (5%)
Total votes: 20