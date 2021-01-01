Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 622K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +4%
646684
Dimensity 1200
622020
CPU 179347 -
GPU 270188 -
Memory 98761 -
UX 95818 -
Total score 646684 622020

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
Execution units - 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (38.9%)
11 (61.1%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. Samsung Exynos 2100 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish