We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 619K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7200
619710
Dimensity 1200 +10%
678754
CPU 155165 175884
GPU 197878 233693
Memory 117814 120363
UX 144422 145230
Total score 619710 678754
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 40 words/s
Machine learning - 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Score - 4506

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1130 MHz 886 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6886 MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

