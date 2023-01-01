Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 1200 VS Dimensity 7200 Dimensity 1200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)

Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s) Announced 2-years and 1-month later

Announced 2-years and 1-month later Higher GPU frequency (~28%)

Higher GPU frequency (~28%) Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)

7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz) Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 619K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 7200 619710 Dimensity 1200 +10% 678754 CPU 155165 175884 GPU 197878 233693 Memory 117814 120363 UX 144422 145230 Total score 619710 678754 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 7200 858 Dimensity 1200 +18% 1013 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 7200 2297 Dimensity 1200 +55% 3563 Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s Face detection - 31.8 images/s Speech recognition - 40 words/s Machine learning - 52.1 images/s Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 7200 n/a Dimensity 1200 4506 Stability - 90% Graphics test - 26 FPS Score - 4506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 28 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2800 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall GPU frequency 1130 MHz 886 MHz Execution units 4 9 Shading units - 144 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Helio M70 4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 19 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 January 2021 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6886 MT6893 Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site