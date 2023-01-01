Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 678K vs 619K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155165
|175884
|GPU
|197878
|233693
|Memory
|117814
|120363
|UX
|144422
|145230
|Total score
|619710
|678754
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
858
Dimensity 1200 +18%
1013
Multi-Core Score
2297
Dimensity 1200 +55%
3563
|Image compression
|-
|175.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|31.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|40 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|52.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|945.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|90%
|Graphics test
|-
|26 FPS
|Score
|-
|4506
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|320 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1130 MHz
|886 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Helio M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6886
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
