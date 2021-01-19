Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1200: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
96
Gaming Performance
76
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
85

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
621708
Total score 621708

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1200 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
Execution units 9
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

