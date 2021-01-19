MediaTek Dimensity 1200
MediaTek Dimensity 1200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
96
Gaming Performance
76
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
85
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
621708
|Total score
|621708
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 1200 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Execution units
|9
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site