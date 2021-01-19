MediaTek Dimensity 1200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.