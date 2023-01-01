Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 7030 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 7030

Exynos 1380
VS
Dimensity 7030
Exynos 1380
Dimensity 7030

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 10 score – 580K vs 522K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Dimensity 7030

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380 +11%
580388
Dimensity 7030
522736
CPU 181030 170700
GPU 165803 78883
Memory 90151 124940
UX 147755 152333
Total score 580388 522736
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +10%
2752
Dimensity 7030
2500
Asset compression 142.3 MB/sec 122.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 75.9 pages/sec 60.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 105.2 Mpixels/sec 98.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 52.9 images/sec 47.5 images/sec
HDR 91.9 Mpixels/sec 78.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.3 images/sec 7.61 images/sec
Photo processing 25.5 images/sec 23.7 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.02 Mpixels/sec 3.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Exynos 1380 +54%
3039
Dimensity 7030
1973
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Score 2819 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 7030

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G610 MP3
Architecture Valhall 2nd gen Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 5 3
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8835 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7030 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
