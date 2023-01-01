Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 7030
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (with Mali-G68 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 7030 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|172308
|170700
|GPU
|92365
|78883
|Memory
|121364
|124940
|UX
|145265
|152333
|Total score
|527053
|522736
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
948
Dimensity 7030 +11%
1051
Multi-Core Score
2338
Dimensity 7030 +7%
2500
|Asset compression
|122.4 MB/sec
|122.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|60.8 pages/sec
|60.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|90.6 Mpixels/sec
|98.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|45.7 images/sec
|47.5 images/sec
|HDR
|70.8 Mpixels/sec
|78.5 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|6.5 images/sec
|7.61 images/sec
|Photo processing
|21.5 images/sec
|23.7 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.32 Mpixels/sec
|3.33 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Score
|2294
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 7030
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Architecture
|Valhall 2nd gen
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|686 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6877, MT6877V/TTZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site
Cast your vote
40 (29.2%)
97 (70.8%)
Total votes: 137