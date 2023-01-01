Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 7030 – what's better?

Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 7030

Dimensity 7050
VS
Dimensity 7030
Dimensity 7050
Dimensity 7030

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (with Mali-G68 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 7030 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7050
vs
Dimensity 7030

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7050 +1%
527053
Dimensity 7030
522736
CPU 172308 170700
GPU 92365 78883
Memory 121364 124940
UX 145265 152333
Total score 527053 522736
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 122.4 MB/sec 122.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 60.8 pages/sec 60.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 90.6 Mpixels/sec 98.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 45.7 images/sec 47.5 images/sec
HDR 70.8 Mpixels/sec 78.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 6.5 images/sec 7.61 images/sec
Photo processing 21.5 images/sec 23.7 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.32 Mpixels/sec 3.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Score 2294 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 7030

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G610 MP3
Architecture Valhall 2nd gen Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 3
FLOPS 686 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877, MT6877V/TTZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site

