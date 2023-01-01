Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 7030 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7030 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 10 score – 588K vs 522K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 7030

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +13%
588862
Dimensity 7030
522736
CPU 201145 170700
GPU 135347 78883
Memory 127473 124940
UX 126594 152333
Total score 588862 522736
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 160 MB/sec 122.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 64.3 pages/sec 60.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 97.1 Mpixels/sec 98.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 55.6 images/sec 47.5 images/sec
HDR 91.7 Mpixels/sec 78.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 11.1 images/sec 7.61 images/sec
Photo processing 20.3 images/sec 23.7 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.27 Mpixels/sec 3.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2462 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 7030

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G610 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 550 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 384 -
Total shaders 768 -
FLOPS 844 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site

