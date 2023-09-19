MediaTek Dimensity 7030
- GPU: Mali-G610 MP3
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2500 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7030 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 14, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2500 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
76
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
79
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
Promotion
Smartphones
|Phones with Dimensity 7030
|AnTuTu v10
|1. Motorola Edge 40 Neo
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 7030 SoC with Mali-G610 MP3 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site