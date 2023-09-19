Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 7030: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 7030

MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • GPU: Mali-G610 MP3
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2500 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7030 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 14, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2500 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
76
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
79

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Promotion

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Dimensity 7030AnTuTu v10
1. Motorola Edge 40 Neo-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 7030 SoC with Mali-G610 MP3 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP3
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 1000 MHz
Execution units 3
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Dimensity 7030 or Dimensity 7050
2. Dimensity 7030 or Dimensity 1050
3. Dimensity 7030 or Snapdragon 778G
4. Dimensity 7030 or Exynos 1380
5. Dimensity 7030 or Dimensity 8020
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Avatar
Rebranded 19 September 2023 09:53
Just a rebranded Dimensity 1050.
+6 Reply
Promotion
EnglishРусский