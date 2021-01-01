Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Dimensity 800 vs Dimensity 1100

Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 800 (with Mali-G57 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 317K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

SoC:
Dimensity 800
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 800
317707
Dimensity 1100 +83%
581794
Total score 317707 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 800, or ask any questions
