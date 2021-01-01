Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 900

Dimensity 920
VS
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 18.4 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920 +3%
489626
Dimensity 900
476754
Total score 489626 476754
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +22%
2570
Dimensity 900
2108

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 10 billion
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 60 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (92.3%)
2 (7.7%)
Total votes: 26

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 820 vs MediaTek Dimensity 920
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs MediaTek Dimensity 900
3. MediaTek Dimensity 800U vs MediaTek Dimensity 900
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 900
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs MediaTek Dimensity 900
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs MediaTek Dimensity 900

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish