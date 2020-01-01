Helio A22 vs Kirin 710
We compared the 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 159K vs 81K
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|July 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762M
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
