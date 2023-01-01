Helio G85 vs Helio G36 VS Helio G85 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G85 Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 236K vs 113K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 236K vs 113K Higher GPU frequency (~47%) Pros of MediaTek Helio G36 Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Announced 1-year and 10-months later 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz) Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G85 +109% 236151 Helio G36 113010 CPU 65225 - GPU 56625 - Memory 39033 - UX 77494 - Total score 236151 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G85 +103% 355 Helio G36 175 Multi-Core Score Helio G85 +36% 1259 Helio G36 925 Image compression 81.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 11.9 images/s - Speech recognition 24.2 words/s - Machine learning 18.1 images/s - Camera shooting 9.26 images/s - HTML 5 1.55 Mnodes/s - SQLite 413.5 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G85 743 Helio G36 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Score 743 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 45 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 21 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS

[Medium] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 46 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Bifrost Rogue GPU frequency 1000 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 FLOPS 59 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.0 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced April 2020 February 2022 Class Mid range Low end Model number MT6769Z - Official page MediaTek Helio G85 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site