Helio G85 vs Helio G36
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G85 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 236K vs 113K
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65225
|-
|GPU
|56625
|-
|Memory
|39033
|-
|UX
|77494
|-
|Total score
|236151
|113010
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|81.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.26 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|413.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Score
|743
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|45 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|21 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G85 and Helio G36
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|59 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2020
|February 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6769Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
|MediaTek Helio G36 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1