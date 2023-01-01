Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G36 VS Snapdragon 680 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 267K vs 113K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 267K vs 113K Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~64%)

Higher GPU frequency (~64%) 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz) Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 680 +137% 267428 Helio G36 113010 CPU 82218 - GPU 50002 - Memory 67147 - UX 69303 - Total score 267428 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 680 +112% 371 Helio G36 175 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 680 +67% 1544 Helio G36 925

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 680 442 Helio G36 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Score 442 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[Medium] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 23 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 26 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue GPU frequency 1114 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 96 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.1 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced October 2021 February 2022 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM6225 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site