Helio P35 vs Helio G36
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|45313
|-
|GPU
|15084
|-
|Memory
|28634
|-
|UX
|24531
|-
|Total score
|113235
|113010
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|64.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.11 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.31 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|333.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G36
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|44.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6765
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
|MediaTek Helio G36 official site
