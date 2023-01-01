Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio G36 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Helio G36

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35
113235
Helio G36
113010
CPU 45313 -
GPU 15084 -
Memory 28634 -
UX 24531 -
Total score 113235 113010
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35
169
Helio G36 +4%
175
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35 +5%
969
Helio G36
925
Image compression 64.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.11 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.6 words/s -
Machine learning 13.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.31 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 333.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G36

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2018 February 2022
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G36 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
