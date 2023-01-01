Helio P35 vs Helio G36 VS Helio P35 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio P35 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Helio G36 Announced 3-years and 2-months later

Announced 3-years and 2-months later Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio P35 113235 Helio G36 113010 CPU 45313 - GPU 15084 - Memory 28634 - UX 24531 - Total score 113235 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio P35 169 Helio G36 +4% 175 Multi-Core Score Helio P35 +5% 969 Helio G36 925 Image compression 64.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 9.11 images/s - Speech recognition 16.6 words/s - Machine learning 13.2 images/s - Camera shooting 5.82 images/s - HTML 5 1.31 Mnodes/s - SQLite 333.2 Krows/s -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Rogue Rogue GPU frequency 680 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 64 32 FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 1.2 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) No No Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced December 2018 February 2022 Class Low end Low end Model number MT6765 - Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site