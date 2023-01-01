MediaTek Helio G36

MediaTek Helio G36 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 13, 2022, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.