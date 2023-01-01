Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio G36: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio G36
  • GPU: PowerVR GE8320
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Helio G36 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 13, 2022, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2200 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1800 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
15
Gaming Performance
6
Battery life
63
NanoReview Score
24

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Helio G36
103544
CPU 28468
GPU 16972
Memory 30822
UX 27986
Total score 103544
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
174
Multi-Core Score
718

Smartphones

Phones with Helio G36AnTuTu v9
1. Xiaomi Redmi A2120053

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G36 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
FLOPS 56 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2022
Class Low end
Official page MediaTek Helio G36 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

