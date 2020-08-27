Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 110K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80 +102%
355
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80 +31%
1308
Helio G35
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80 +82%
201858
Helio G35
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 680 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Md. Obaidur Raman. 27 August 2020 09:52
Helio G80 is always much better than Helio G35. And following this specifications and comparison the Redmi 9 prime mobile phone (G80 has been used) is always more better than Redmi 9(G35 has been used). If my opinion is not correct then please provide me your opinion about that.
