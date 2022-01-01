We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 232K vs 115K
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|56707
|33595
|GPU
|54234
|16969
|Memory
|42227
|25788
|UX
|77806
|38644
|Total score
|232312
|115705
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
|84.1 Mpixels/s
| -
|Face detection
|10.05 images/s
| -
|Speech recognition
|25.5 words/s
| -
|Machine learning
|19.4 images/s
| -
|Camera shooting
|9.74 images/s
| -
|HTML 5
|1.43 Mnodes/s
| -
|SQLite
|422.95 Krows/s
| -
3DMark
A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
| -
|Score
|715
| -
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G37
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
| -
|5 W
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|62 Gigaflops
| -
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
