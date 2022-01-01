Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 232K vs 115K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +101%
232312
Helio G37
115705
CPU 56707 33595
GPU 54234 16969
Memory 42227 25788
UX 77806 38644
Total score 232312 115705
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +106%
367
Helio G37
178
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +33%
1270
Helio G37
956
Image compression 84.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.5 words/s -
Machine learning 19.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.74 images/s -
HTML 5 1.43 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.95 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Score 715 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 62 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6769H MT6765V/CB
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio G37 official site

