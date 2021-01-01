Helio G96 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 426K vs 343K
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|115686
|GPU
|76840
|119156
|Memory
|70017
|80995
|UX
|94023
|106823
|Total score
|343803
|426654
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
548
Dimensity 900 +30%
713
Multi-Core Score
1914
Dimensity 900 +13%
2158
|Image compression
|-
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|19.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|37.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|33.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|650.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|18.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6781
|MT6877
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
