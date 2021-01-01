Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 426K vs 343K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Helio G96
343803
Dimensity 900 +24%
426654
CPU 98570 115686
GPU 76840 119156
Memory 70017 80995
UX 94023 106823
Total score 343803 426654
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G96
548
Dimensity 900 +30%
713
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
Dimensity 900 +13%
2158
Image compression - 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.75 words/s
Machine learning - 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 650.5 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6781 MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

