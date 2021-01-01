Helio G96 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 500K vs 343K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|139277
|GPU
|76840
|128453
|Memory
|70017
|96272
|UX
|94023
|134315
|Total score
|343803
|500410
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
548
Dimensity 920 +46%
801
Multi-Core Score
1914
Dimensity 920 +36%
2596
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6781
|MT6877T
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
