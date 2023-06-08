MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2400 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 8, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
44
Gaming Performance
34
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
49
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
405539
|Total score
|405539
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
746
Multi-Core Score
1991
Promotion
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 6080 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site