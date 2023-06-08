MediaTek Dimensity 6080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 8, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.