Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 6080: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 6080

MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2400 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 8, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
44
Gaming Performance
34
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
49

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
405539
Total score 405539
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
746
Multi-Core Score
1991
Promotion

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 6080 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2023
Class Mid range
Model number MT6833GP
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 1080
2. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Helio G99
3. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 920
5. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 700
6. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 1200
7. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 810
8. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 8050
9. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Helio G88
10. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 7050
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский