Dimensity 6080 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Announced 8-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 405K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|131250
|GPU
|-
|134083
|Memory
|-
|97501
|UX
|-
|135501
|Total score
|405048
|494547
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
744
Dimensity 1080 +13%
840
Multi-Core Score
1990
Dimensity 1080 +18%
2353
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2302
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|686 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6833GP
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
