Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 6080 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 6080 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 6080
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 6080
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 405K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 6080
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 6080
405048
Dimensity 1080 +22%
494547
CPU - 131250
GPU - 134083
Memory - 97501
UX - 135501
Total score 405048 494547
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2302

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833GP MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
2. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Dimensity 700
3. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Dimensity 810
4. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Helio G99
5. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Dimensity 1200
6. MediaTek Dimensity 6080 or Dimensity 8050
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Dimensity 7050
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Samsung Exynos 1380
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Helio G99
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 6080, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский