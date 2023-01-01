Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7050 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7050

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 7050
Helio G99
Dimensity 7050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 500K vs 375K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 7050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
375641
Dimensity 7050 +33%
500720
CPU 103872 -
GPU 84760 -
Memory 85275 -
UX 100549 -
Total score 375641 500720
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
563
Dimensity 7050 +50%
842
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1841
Dimensity 7050 +26%
2321
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1363 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 7050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 278 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6789 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1080
3. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 7200
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 vs Helio G96
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7050 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский