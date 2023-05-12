Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 7050: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2600 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7050 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 2, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
54
Gaming Performance
42
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
57

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

497012
Total score 497012
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
833
Multi-Core Score
2284

Smartphones

Phones with Dimensity 7050AnTuTu v9
1. Realme 11 Pro Plus527048
2. Realme 11 Pro519787

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz
Execution units 4
Shading units 64
FLOPS 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

conyo985 12 May 2023 11:51
What is Mediatek doing? It's the same performance as the 920 and the 1080.
