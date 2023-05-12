MediaTek Dimensity 7050

GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 Cores: 8

8 Clock: 2600 MHz

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 2, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.