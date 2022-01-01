Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Dimensity 700

Helio P35
VS
Dimensity 700
Helio P35
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 338K vs 114K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35
114273
Dimensity 700 +196%
338381
CPU 45313 97246
GPU 15084 82206
Memory 28634 70281
UX 24531 88538
Total score 114273 338381
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35
172
Dimensity 700 +229%
566
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35
979
Dimensity 700 +77%
1733
Image compression 66.55 Mpixels/s 101.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.05 images/s 15 images/s
Speech recognition 16.55 words/s 32.9 words/s
Machine learning 13.15 images/s 27.9 images/s
Camera shooting 5.63 images/s 14.55 images/s
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s 2.1 Mnodes/s
SQLite 319.2 Krows/s 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1097

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 680 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 November 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

