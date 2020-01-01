Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Helio G85

Helio P35
Helio P35
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 98K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P35
170
Helio G85 +112%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P35
978
Helio G85 +30%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P35
98266
Helio G85 +99%
195961

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (8.3%)
11 (91.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 730G or Helio P35
2. Snapdragon 865 or Helio P35
3. Snapdragon 665 or Helio P35
4. Snapdragon 660 or Helio P35
5. Helio G80 or Helio P35
6. Exynos 9611 or Helio G85
7. Kirin 710F or Helio G85
8. Snapdragon 660 or Helio G85
9. Helio G80 or Helio G85
10. Snapdragon 460 or Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish