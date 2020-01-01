Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 81K
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60 +68%
274
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60 +111%
1145
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60 +113%
172442
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6771 MT6762M
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

