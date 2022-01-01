Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 470K vs 384K
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 17 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113829
|127949
|GPU
|92314
|126930
|Memory
|68007
|103473
|UX
|110869
|114523
|Total score
|384471
|470931
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 900 +14%
702
Multi-Core Score
1851
Dimensity 900 +14%
2119
|Image compression
|-
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|19.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|37.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|33.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|650.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|12 FPS
|Score
|-
|2161
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|18.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
