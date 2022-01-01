Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 470K vs 384K
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 17 GB/s)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
384471
Dimensity 900 +22%
470931
CPU 113829 127949
GPU 92314 126930
Memory 68007 103473
UX 110869 114523
Total score 384471 470931
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.75 words/s
Machine learning - 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.28 Mnodes/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 May 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4375 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

