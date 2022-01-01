Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 323K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +19%
384471
Helio G96
323942
CPU 113829 88351
GPU 92314 74097
Memory 68007 64690
UX 110869 97634
Total score 384471 323942
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Score - 1095

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4375 MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
2. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus or Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Helio G96
5. MediaTek Helio G95 or Helio G96
6. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Helio G96
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G96
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish