Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 323K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113829
|88351
|GPU
|92314
|74097
|Memory
|68007
|64690
|UX
|110869
|97634
|Total score
|384471
|323942
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +15%
618
539
Multi-Core Score
1851
Helio G96 +1%
1869
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|95%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1095
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14