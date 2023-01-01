Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|103872
|GPU
|-
|84760
|Memory
|-
|85275
|UX
|-
|100549
|Total score
|-
|370897
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +61%
890
554
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +42%
2588
1817
|Image compression
|-
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1230
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|1100 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|278 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4450
|MT6789
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
