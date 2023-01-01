Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 103872
GPU - 84760
Memory - 85275
UX - 100549
Total score - 370897
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +42%
2588
Helio G99
1817
Image compression - 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 36.1 words/s
Machine learning - 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1230

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 1100 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 278 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X61 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 650 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2023 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM4450 MT6789
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G99
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Helio G99
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
5. MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
9. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский