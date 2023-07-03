Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- GPU: Adreno 613
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2200 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 26, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
57
Gaming Performance
46
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
61
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
541739
|Total score
|541739
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
893
Multi-Core Score
2573
Promotion
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 613 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 613
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|955 MHz
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site