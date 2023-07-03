Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • GPU: Adreno 613
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2200 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 26, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
57
Gaming Performance
46
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
61

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
541739
Total score 541739
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
893
Multi-Core Score
2573
Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2AnTuTu v9
1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 613 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 613
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 955 MHz
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X61
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2023
Class Mid range
Model number SM4450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site

Comments

Avatar
Akash 03 July 2023 02:17
Snapdragons 4 Gen 2 Antutu benchmark is 544373.
+11 Reply
