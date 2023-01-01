Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|66337
|GPU
|-
|60446
|Memory
|-
|41057
|UX
|-
|78597
|Total score
|-
|245903
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +145%
890
363
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +105%
2588
1263
|Image compression
|-
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.99 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|25.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|19.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.38 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.41 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|742
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|62 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4450
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3