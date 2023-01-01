Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 66337
GPU - 60446
Memory - 41057
UX - 78597
Total score - 245903
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +105%
2588
Helio G88
1263
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.99 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.2 words/s
Machine learning - 19.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.38 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.41 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 742

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost 2
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 62 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X61 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2023 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM4450 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, or ask any questions
