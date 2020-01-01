Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 625 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 625 vs A12 Bionic

VS
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 8.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 357% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 625
171
A12 Bionic +564%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 625
1032
A12 Bionic +186%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 625
н/д
A12 Bionic
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 625 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X9 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8953 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 625 or ask any questions
