Snapdragon 625 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 8.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 357% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
A12 Bionic +564%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
A12 Bionic +186%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 506
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 546
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X9
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8953
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
|-
Cast your vote
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Apple A12 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic