Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 146K
  • Announced 10 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665
315
Helio G80 +13%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +5%
1371
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665
146210
Helio G80 +38%
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 950 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 665 or ask any questions
Ranjeet Pal 26 June 2020 17:17
Wanted to buy a under 10k phone se comparing mi note 8 with mi 9 but with this comaprison ,i got to go with mi 9
+161 Reply
Derek 07 July 2020 13:45
Yeah, Mi 9 is better for me too.
+27 Reply
Guerkan 07 July 2020 15:37
My vote goes to Snapdragon's 665 because GPS has always been better with the Snapdragons that I have owned. GPS connection has been much quicker and more stable. Don't know if the Helio G80 has finally caught up, but I'm not willing to try anymore.
+121 Reply
Md Abul kalam 04 August 2020 12:47
5i is better than redmi 9.
+123 Reply
Obaidul Haque 14 September 2020 06:53
I'm confused about redmi 9 vs realme 5 . Redmi 9 has MediaTek Helio g80 and realme 5 has Snapdragon 665. And other differences.so......which one will be better to buy?
+102 Reply
Qasim Ali Shah 29 September 2020 19:14
I am realme 5 user and experience is amazing
+2 Reply
Norman 29 September 2020 05:04
Redmi 9's biggest advantage is the 1080p display. Realme 5 has a 720p and that aside it's very dull and low brightness.
+7 Reply
Qasim Ali Shah 29 September 2020 19:17
No doubt that redmi 9 has Good desplay but you can't say that realme 5 has low brightness issues... Although realme has 720p display but brightness is enough to use in day light and color saturation is also amazing
+8 Reply
