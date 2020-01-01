Snapdragon 720G vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 281K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
A11 Bionic +63%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1710
A11 Bionic +37%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281076
A11 Bionic +13%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
