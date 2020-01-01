Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 281K
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G
577
A13 Bionic +133%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G
1710
A13 Bionic +109%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G
281076
A13 Bionic +70%
477091

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site -

Comments

