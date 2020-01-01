Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 662

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 179K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +57%
281076
Snapdragon 662
179359

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G or ask any questions
