Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 179K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +84%
577
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +22%
1710
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +57%
281076
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
