Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 326K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17 GB/s)
- Announced 11-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|115426
|-
|GPU
|77754
|-
|Memory
|66679
|-
|UX
|69173
|-
|Total score
|326857
|489626
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
651
Dimensity 920 +20%
784
Multi-Core Score
1965
Dimensity 920 +31%
2570
|Image compression
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|18.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|28.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|18.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.55 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|60
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2