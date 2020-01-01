Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 319K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G
589
A13 Bionic +129%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G
1798
A13 Bionic +99%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G
319115
A13 Bionic +50%
477091

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

