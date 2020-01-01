Snapdragon 765G vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 319K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
589
A13 Bionic +129%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
A13 Bionic +99%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319115
A13 Bionic +50%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|-
Cast your vote
55 (34%)
107 (66%)
Total votes: 162
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 765G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 765G
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Apple A13 Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) or Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A12 Bionic or A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Apple A13 Bionic