Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 286K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|103523
|-
|GPU
|93915
|-
|Memory
|65489
|-
|UX
|63805
|-
|Total score
|315454
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G +10%
590
538
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765G +5%
1812
1727
|Image compression
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|29.6 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.46 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|515.7 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|57 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|582 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
