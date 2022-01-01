Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 778G
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 778G
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 960K vs 528K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
528401
A16 Bionic +82%
960088
CPU 162847 242019
GPU 155153 407261
Memory 82164 167432
UX 130287 145864
Total score 528401 960088
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
772
A16 Bionic +141%
1861
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
2795
A16 Bionic +87%
5229
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 778G
2464
A16 Bionic +300%
9862
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 14 FPS 59 FPS
Score 2464 9862

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 24 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (47.1%)
9 (52.9%)
Total votes: 17

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 765G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs 778G Plus
6. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
7. Apple A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
8. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish